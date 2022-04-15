Hive Reaches One Day Volume of $6.51 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Hive has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $377.84 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004299 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000234 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,141,763 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

