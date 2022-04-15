Humanscape (HUM) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $269.59 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 751,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

