Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells 2,710 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92.

GOOGL traded down $63.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,534.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,690.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,788.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,382.18.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

