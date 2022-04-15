iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period.
IEFA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. 10,784,639 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.
