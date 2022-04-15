iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up 2.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 257.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 481,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,086 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,532,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter.

INTF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. 88,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,366. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48.

