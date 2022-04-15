iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 1.45% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 233,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,685. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.