iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after purchasing an additional 221,653 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. 1,297,181 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.