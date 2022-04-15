JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the period. APA comprises about 3.8% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.08% of APA worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 5,113,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575,474. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.66.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

