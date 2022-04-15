JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 4,416 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up approximately 2.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.06% of Ternium worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,527. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

