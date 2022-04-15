JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 89,100 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. comprises 3.1% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.37% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 139,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.