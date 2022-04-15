JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,470,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 7.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 42,065,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,057,136. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

