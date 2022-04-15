Krios Reaches Market Cap of $197,848.39 (GIG)

Krios (GIG) traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $197,848.39 and $5.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Krios has traded down 84.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006950 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00251672 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00277895 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

