Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Hits $228.13 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Moonriver has a market cap of $228.13 million and $19.78 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $58.13 or 0.00143284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.20 or 0.07471886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,571.86 or 1.00009234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,306,449 coins and its circulating supply is 3,924,637 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

