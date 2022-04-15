NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,568.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.12 or 0.00843315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00212261 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002554 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00026359 BTC.

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

