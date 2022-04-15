Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $3.70 on Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $625,238.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00009110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,512.45 or 0.99862779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00059793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00025180 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars.

