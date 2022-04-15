OUP Management Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Vor Biopharma makes up 2.0% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OUP Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 107,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,496. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $219.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

VOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

