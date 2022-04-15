OUP Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 4,147,081 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,147,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,256,000. IonQ comprises approximately 31.2% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OUP Management Co. LLC owned 2.15% of IonQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,654. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

