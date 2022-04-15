OUP Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 989,232 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 989,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,851,000. PMV Pharmaceuticals makes up about 10.3% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OUP Management Co. LLC owned 2.18% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 644,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,254. The stock has a market cap of $865.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.61. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

