OUP Management Co. LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. Spero Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.8% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OUP Management Co. LLC owned about 0.77% of Spero Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,945 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 111,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,370. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 48,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 225,087 shares of company stock worth $2,507,399. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

