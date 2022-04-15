OUP Management Co. LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 641,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. Sera Prognostics comprises 2.0% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OUP Management Co. LLC owned 2.19% of Sera Prognostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SERA. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

SERA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

SERA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 145,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,084. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

