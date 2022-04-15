OUP Management Co. LLC Invests $7.12 Million in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 603,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Aerovate Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.2% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OUP Management Co. LLC owned about 2.47% of Aerovate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.84. 26,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,596. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

