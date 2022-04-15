OUP Management Co. LLC Invests $8.77 Million in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,827,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. Landos Biopharma makes up about 4.0% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. OUP Management Co. LLC owned about 4.56% of Landos Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 59,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LABP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

