OUP Management Co. LLC Makes New $13.58 Million Investment in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 536,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,000. DICE Therapeutics comprises 6.1% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OUP Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.40% of DICE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $18,232,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,442,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICE stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 479,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,990. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

