OUP Management Co. LLC Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 406,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Graphite Bio accounts for 2.3% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OUP Management Co. LLC owned 0.70% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

GRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 799,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 257,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

