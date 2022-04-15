OUP Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)

OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,025,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,000. eFFECTOR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.8% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OUP Management Co. LLC owned about 2.54% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,503,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68. Research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EFTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

