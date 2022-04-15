Paybswap (PAYB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $139,771.35 and approximately $37.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paybswap has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.06 or 0.07487878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.30 or 0.99928363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

