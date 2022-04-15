Polkadot Market Cap Achieves $18.28 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Polkadot has a market cap of $18.28 billion and approximately $502.74 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $18.51 or 0.00045631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.20 or 0.07471886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,571.86 or 1.00009234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.