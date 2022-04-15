Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $43,173.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011853 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00231807 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

