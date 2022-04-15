SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $246,952.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

