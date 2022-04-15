Serum Price Hits $2.46 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00006071 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $328.30 million and approximately $103.89 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00034974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00105196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.