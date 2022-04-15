Spell Token Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $360.50 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00105615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 86,384,665,598 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Spell Token Coin Trading

