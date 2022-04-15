Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 15th (ADM, ASX, CRC, DAWN, DIBS, DLB, EAF, EGP, ELMS, EVGO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 15th:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

