Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 15th (ACLS, AUY, BYRN, CASI, CENTA, CHMI, CPRI, DMTK, DNBBY, DRTS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 15th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

