Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $421.40 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $421.40 million and $27.58 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002670 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00105734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 389,046,352 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.