SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $2,468.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.92 or 0.07490099 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.76 or 1.00046515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041741 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,230,597 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

