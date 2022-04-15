TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) vs. E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Head to Head Contrast

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 4.60 -$58.70 million N/A N/A E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.35 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TaskUs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TaskUs and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 E2open Parent 0 1 3 0 2.75

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $53.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.43%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.70%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than TaskUs.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40%

Summary

TaskUs beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

