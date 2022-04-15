UGAS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,001.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $237,583.41 and $94,001.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

