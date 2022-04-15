Umbrella Network Achieves Market Cap of $6.73 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $420,918.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00198643 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.