Validity Price Reaches $3.47 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00008572 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $84,480.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002535 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00180832 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,554,604 coins and its circulating supply is 4,550,220 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.