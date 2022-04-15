VIBE Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $20,767.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.



VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

