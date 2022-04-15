Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $2,282.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002538 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00180773 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 231,015,051 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

