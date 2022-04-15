WHALE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $787,646.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00014006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $43.74 million and approximately $787,646.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.06 or 0.07487878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.30 or 0.99928363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041647 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

