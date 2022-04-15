Wings Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00034974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00105196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.