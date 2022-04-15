Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $233.09 or 0.00574567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $447,767.91 and approximately $293.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.83 or 0.07490776 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,571.13 or 1.00173326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

