Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 46,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,003,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.