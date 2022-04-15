Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 9,665 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 208.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.58. 56,829,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,469,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $619.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

