$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 521,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,914. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

