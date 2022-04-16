-$0.42 EPS Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XENE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

