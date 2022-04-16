$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.