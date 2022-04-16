$245.60 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to post $245.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.52 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $177.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.59.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $168.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

